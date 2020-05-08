Nevada approves betting on DreamHack Masters Spring

The Nevada Gaming Control Board approved allowing bookmakers to offer wagers on 2020 DreamHack Masters Spring. The exemption allows the state's licensed sportsbooks to accept bets on three types of wagers: head to head, match winner and overall winner. The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event begins on May 19.

The 2020 DreamHack Masters Spring is the fourth CS:GO event to appear in Nevada's Gaming Control Board over the last two months. It joins ESL Pro League, ESL Meisterschaft and the ESL Rio Major. The Nevada Gaming Control Board expanded into other esports titles in April, approving betting on the Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

Nevada first accepted wagers on an esports event in November 2016, with casinos posting odds for the Intel Extreme Masters Oakland League of Legends tournament. New Jersey started taking esports bets in November 2019, beginning with the League of Legends World Championship.

--Field Level Media