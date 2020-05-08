Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. says Russia is working with Syria's Assad to move militia to Libya

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 01:06 IST
U.S. says Russia is working with Syria's Assad to move militia to Libya
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

The United States does not support the offensive of Libya's eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar against Tripoli and believes Russia is working with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to transfer militia fighters and equipment to Libya, senior U.S. officials said on Thursday. "The United States does not support LNA military action against Tripoli. ... The attack on the capital diverts resources from what is a priority for us, which is counterterrorism," Henry Wooster, deputy assistant secretary at State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, said on a conference call, referring to Haftar's Libyan National Army.

Haftar launched a war a year ago to grab the capital Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya. Since 2014, Libya has been split between areas controlled by the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the northwest, and territory held by Haftar's eastern-based forces in Benghazi. Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while the government is backed by Turkey. The U.N. Security Council had imposed an arms embargo on Libya in 2011 amid an uprising that ousted longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Libya is a messy battlefield with heavy involvement by foreign fighters. The United States and the United Nations have warned against the deepening footprint of Russian private contractor forces while Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have also deployed drones, according to diplomats. Jim Jeffrey, U.S. special envoy for Syria, speaking to reporters on the same call, said the battlefield could even get more complicated. "We know that, certainly the Russians are working with Assad to transfer militia fighters, possibly third country, possibly Syrian, to Libya, as well as equipment."

He did not elaborate. Russian private military contractor Wagner Group has up to 1,200 people deployed in Libya, strengthening Haftar's forces, a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters said on Wednesday.

HAFTAR-ASSAD TIES President Donald Trump called Haftar last year, in the first weeks of the offensive, in a move that some diplomats took as a sign Washington might be backing the former Gaddafi officer. Since then the United States has urged all sides to de-escalate, a call that fell on deaf ears.

When asked if Haftar's foreign backers could persuade him to end the offensive given recent setbacks on the field, Wooster said: "I don't think that in the near-term offing, at least in the foreseeable future, there's any likely prospect whatsoever that that would happen. "For as long as there is an objective they can meet through Haftar as an instrument, we don't see them backing down," Wooster said.

U.S. officials also expressed discomfort about ties between Haftar and Assad. "There is a very troubling other elements here and that is ... Haftar's establishment of so-called diplomatic relations with the Assad regime, which is very much a part of the piece of the question of Syrian mercenaries, at least on his side of the equation," Wooster said.

Haftar opened an embassy in Syria in March and called on Damascus to unite in their common fight against Turkey-backed militant groups. Turkey has long called for the departure of Assad and has backed Syrian rebels against Assad's forces. Assad has looked to shed his country's pariah status and regain Arab support. The United Arab Emirates reopened its Damascus embassy in December 2018 and has forged closer ties after once supporting rebels fighting against Assad.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia's defense minister resigns after training plane crash

Croatias Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic resigned on Thursday after two pilots were killed in a crash by a small military training plane in southern Croatia. The Zlin training plane crashed on Thursday afternoon near the Adriatic city of ...

Actress Charlize Theron unveils stars joining her fight on domestic abuse

South African actress Charlize Theron on Thursday said more than 50 female celebrities, from actress Reese Witherspoon to soccer player Megan Rapinoe, had joined her campaign to fight violence against women during the global coronavirus loc...

Latvia to ease coronavirus restrictions for public gatherings from May 12

Latvia will raise the limit for public gatherings to 25 people from two beginning May 12, as the country starts to ease restrictions introduced back in March to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Thursday. The ...

U.S. Senate upholds Trump veto of 'insulting' Iran war powers resolution

The U.S. Senate failed on Thursday to override President Donald Trumps veto of a resolution that would have limited his ability to wage war against Iran by requiring him to obtain congressional approval before undertaking military action. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020