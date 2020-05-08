India dispatches 2nd consignment of wheat to Afghanistan from Kandla Port

Chabahar port in Iran continues to remain operational and India is using it to supply huge consignment of wheat and other assistance to Afghanistan, sources told ANI on Friday. Indian Embassy in Afghanistan tweeted informing that the second consignment of wheat out of the total 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan has set sail from Kandla Port.

"435 containers carrying the second consignment of 10,024 MT of wheat out of the total gift of 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan set sail from Kandla Port to Chabahar Port today," Indian Embassy said in a tweet. "This humanitarian gesture of the people of India to our Afghan brethren will ensure food security during these difficult times of COVID-19 Pandemic. The remaining consignments will follow in the weeks ahead," it added.

Tahir Qadiry, Afghan Charge d'Affaires to India had on Thursday said that another consignment of Indian gifted wheat for Afghanistan will reach Chabahar in three days. "Another 10,000 of the 75,000 tonnes of Indian gifted wheat for #Afghanistan to reach Chabahar in 3 days. 1st consignment of 5,000 tonnes took same route from Kandla to Iran and then via land to Nimroz in end April," Qadiry had said in a tweet.

Last month, India shipped the first consignment of 5,022 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan to ensure food security during difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. "251 containers carrying the first consignment of 5,022 MT of wheat out of the total gift of 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan set sail from Kandla port to Chabahar port today. The remaining consignments will follow in the weeks ahead," the Indian embassy in Afghanistan had announced.

Last year, India Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar had said that India would gift 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. (ANI)