Vande Bharat Mission: Delhi bound flight carrying 129 passengers to take off from Dhaka airport
A Delhi bound flight with 129 Indians on board will take off from here on Saturday afternoon.ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 13:48 IST
A Delhi bound flight with 129 Indians on board will take off from here on Saturday afternoon. There are 129 Passengers who booked the Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission.
"Boarding of Air India bound for Delhi from Dhaka has begun. We wish our citizen's safe travels," Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh wrote on twitter. "The Indian government has organized the evacuation of stranded people very well. We would like to thank the Indian High Commissioner. I am looking forward to reaching Delhi," a passenger said before boarding the plane.
On Friday, the first Air India flight of Vande Bharat Mission from Bangladesh capital Dhaka, carrying 167 stranded passengers who are all medical students, had departed for Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar "AI flight 1242 from Dhaka carrying Indian students just landed in Srinagar. Thank Air India, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Immigration and J&K Government for cooperation and support," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, India said that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.
