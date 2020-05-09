Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India issues advisory for US-bound Indian students holding F or M visa

Air India has issued an advisory for Indian citizens seeking to travel on its outbound flights under F and M US visa category, under which students in certain categories may not be allowed to fly to the United States on the ongoing repatriation flights being operated by the flagship carrier under 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:38 IST
Air India issues advisory for US-bound Indian students holding F or M visa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Air India has issued an advisory for Indian citizens seeking to travel on its outbound flights under F and M US visa category, under which students in certain categories may not be allowed to fly to the United States on the ongoing repatriation flights being operated by the flagship carrier under 'Vande Bharat Mission'. Students with less than 6 months visa validity and fresh admission case, will not be permitted on the flight to the US.

"...you may not be able to go to the USA on the current Air India repatriation flights under Mission Vande Bharat if:- Your F or M category visa has less than 6 months validity from the date of your planned departure. You are a new /fresh admission case and have not yet joined your educational institution before the COVID-19 outbreak," the Air India statement read. On Monday, India announced had that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

For the outbound flights to the US, Air India has now advised the new admittees in the US educational institutions to delay travel to the country until further notice by the US health authorities. "New admittees for the year 2020 Fall term in the USA educational institutions should defer their travel to a date closer to the date their institutions reopen, subject to local public health conditions at that time," the document further reads.

Only the students "...who are making normal progress in their course of study and may have left the USA to visit India before the commencement of lockdown in India they must check (to obtain guidance) with their School/University authorities." Students with written confirmation may travel to the US, Air India said.

However, it added that some schools/universities may not currently allow students to return to campus for an extended period of time owing to the coronavirus crisis in the US which has claimed over 77,000 lives in the country and affected over 1.2 million people.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

'The little feet made me complete': Motherhood in the words of new mommies

Mothers Day is a great chance to express the unconditional love towards your mother. However, the day is also equally special to those new moms, who are at the earliest stage of motherhood. With many moments of hugs and giggles promised ahe...

Reconsider home delivery of liquor, wives of Cong leaders urge Punjab CM

Fearing a surge in cases of domestic violence, wives of two Punjab Congress leaders, including a cabinet minister, have urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to reconsider his governments decision of allowing home delivery of liquor. The st...

Tamil Nadu approaches SC challenging Madras HC order of closing liquor shops

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday approached the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order, which directed to shut all state-run liquor shops and only permitted online sale of liquor in the state amid the lockdown. We have filed t...

Soccer-Bundesliga restart gives hope to other leagues - Schalke's Wagner

The resumption of the German Bundesliga next weekend amid the COVID-19 crisis will give hope to other European leagues that they can also successfully return, according to Schalke 04 coach David Wagner. The Bundesliga season will restart on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020