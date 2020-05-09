Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buses offered for shelter during nightly NYC subway closures

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:19 IST
Buses offered for shelter during nightly NYC subway closures
The subway system has been shutting down from 1 to 5 am since Wednesday as part of an outbreak-related plan for daily train disinfecting. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York City transit officials said they're providing buses for homeless people to shelter from unseasonably frigid weather this weekend during newly instituted overnight subway closures. The subway system has been shutting down from 1 to 5 am since Wednesday as part of an outbreak-related plan for daily train disinfecting. City outreach workers have been persuading homeless people to leave the system for shelters during the shutdowns.

With temperatures around the freezing mark and a traces of snow reported in Manhattan's Central Park, transit officials said they also would provide a limited number of buses at end-of-line stations Saturday and Sunday. The buses are not for transportation, "but may serve as a place for individuals to escape the elements in the short term," according to a prepared statement from New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg and Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano.

"We are providing these buses only during this cold snap and expect the city to continue to step up and take responsibility for providing safe shelter for those individuals experiencing homelessness," according to the statement. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to an email Saturday morning asking how many buses were provided and how many people were taking shelter in them.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, the apex health research body said on Saturday. The vaccine will be developed using the...

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days: Railways.

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days Railways....

More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0

Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the l...

Mourning AP villagers place bodies of victims in front of LG

Simmering with anger over the loss of lives due to the styrene vapour leak, villagers placed two bodies of the victims in front of LG Polymers on Saturday demanding its closure as people barged into the factory as well while top police offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020