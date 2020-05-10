Hard Legion claim semifinal berth in Road to Rio - CIS

Left Menu
10-05-2020
Hard Legion Esports swept Natus Vincere on Sunday to secure a semifinal berth in the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Hard Legion (3-2) posted a 16-14 win on Overpass and a 19-16 victory on Dust II to capture first place in Group B and advance to their semifinal match on Saturday. They will await the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal contest pitting Winstrike Team (3-2) against Syman Gaming (3-2).

Syman Gaming punched their ticket to the playoffs after recording a 2-1 triumph over pro100 (2-3). Syman Gaming notched a 16-14 win on Dust II and avenged a 16-2 setback on Overpass with a 22-20 double-overtime victory on Mirage. In Sunday's other match, Virtus.pro (3-2) set up Wednesday's quarterfinal clash against Nemiga Gaming (3-2) by sweeping ESPADA (2-3). Virtus.pro posted a 16-10 win on Dust II and a 16-11 victory on Inferno.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday.

Teams are competing in regional events in Europe, America, Asia, Oceania and CIS for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The CIS event featured 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three.

The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000. ESL One: Road to Rio - CIS standings through Sunday, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A 1. Team Spirit, 5-0, +64

T2. Nemiga Gaming, 3-2, +24 T2. Winstrike Team, 3-2, +17

T4. Gambit Youngsters, 2-3, -9 T4. forZe, 2-3, -10

6. Team Unique, 0-5, -86 Group B

T1. Hard Legion Esports, 3-2, -21 T1. Virtus.pro, 3-2, +25

T1. Syman Gaming, 3-2, -10 T4. Natus Vincere, 2-3, +2

T4. ESPADA, 2-3, 0 T4. pro100, 2-3, +4

