Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freed Italian aid worker returns home on special flight

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-05-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 02:24 IST
Freed Italian aid worker returns home on special flight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped 18 months ago in East Africa, landed in Rome on Sunday a day after being freed.

Gunmen seized Romano, who was working for an Italian charity called Africa Milele, in southeastern Kenya in November 2018. No group claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. She was found in Somalia, some 30 km (19 miles) outside the capital, Mogadishu, and was released thanks to efforts by the external intelligence agency, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

Romano, 24, touched down at Rome's Ciampino airport aboard a special flight at about 2 p.m. (1200 GMT). Escorted by masked men from the intelligence service, she temporarily removed her protective mask to wave as she descended the steps from the jet before hugging relatives waiting for her at the airport.

She was greeted by Di Maio and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. In her home neighborhood in Milan, church bells saluted her arrival, with many people on their balconies, SKY TG24 showed.

Romano is expected to meet prosecutors in Rome later on Sunday. "I was strong and resisted," Romano was quoted by Italian newspapers as saying after her release.

Conte said the task force working to free Romano had been in the final stages "for the last months", after having proof that she was still alive. He added that details were not disclosed so as to not compromise the operation. "We are so glad to welcome Silvia back in such a delicate moment for the country. The state is always there, and will always be there," Conte said.

He thanked the intelligence services, the judiciary, and the defense and foreign ministries, all involved in the release of the woman. Later on Sunday, Turkish security sources said Romano was rescued after a joint effort by Turkey's MIT intelligence agency and Italian and Somalian government authorities.

"The MIT began work in the region on determining Silvia Romano's condition in December 2019 upon a request from Italian authorities," the sources said. They added that Romano was delivered to Italian authorities in Somalia on Saturday after the joint efforts.

"I am literally bursting with joy at this moment. But it is hard even only to think, please let me breathe. I need to withstand the shock, happiness is so big that it is exploding," Silvia's father, Enzo, was quoted as saying by several Italian newspapers on Sunday.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Ducks sign Guhle, Carrick to extensions

The Anaheim Ducks on Sunday signed defenseman Brendan Guhle and center Sam Carrick to contract extensions. Guhle signed a two-year, 1.6 million extension through the 2021-22 season, and Carrick signed a one-year, 700,000 pact for 2020-21, a...

2 cops suspended after video of them taking bribe goes viral

After a video of two Police Constables taking bribe from a trolley auto driver went viral on social media, they have been suspended.Two police constables D Pancha Mukesh and B Suresh of Afzalgunj police station who were found indulging in a...

Yemen reports 17 new coronavirus cases, raising total number to 51

Yemen on Sunday reported 17 new coronavirus cases and one death, raising the total number of infections to 51 and total fatalities to eight, the emergency coronavirus committee of Yemens Saudi-backed government said on Twitter.The committee...

Poland to announce new election date within two weeks

The head of Polands electoral commission said on Sunday that the parliament speaker had 14 days to declare the date of a new presidential election in place of a Sunday vote that while never officially canceled did not take place due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020