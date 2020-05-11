Left Menu
Gen.G rallies to defeat FURIA for Road to Rio - NA title

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 07:09 IST
Gen.G put together a furious rally in the third map to defeat FURIA Esports and claim the ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America title. Gen.G earned the $18,000 winner's share as well as 400 circuit points. FURIA, the Group B winner, took home the $13,000 runner-up prize and 285 circuit points.

FURIA had Gen.G down early in Inferno before Gen.G recovered for the 16-9 win and the title. Gen.G seemed poised to sweep FURIA, leading 6-1 on Vertigo after winning the first map 16-6 on Train. But FURIA tied the match at 9-9 before going on to win the second map, 16-12.

Gen.G survived another outstanding performance from FURIA's Yuri 'yuurih' Santos, who registered 74 kills and led all players with a plus-25 kill-death difference. Earlier, Cloud9 defeated Team Liquid to claim third place and $8,000. Liquid opened up with a 16-5 win on Dust II before Cloud9 recovered to post a 16-12 victory on Inferno and 16-13 on Vertigo.

FURIA was the only team in either group to go perfect in group play, finishing 5-0. Gen.G finished tied atop Group A with 100 Thieves, each team going 4-1. But Gen.G swept 100 Thieves on the first day of the tournament. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional qualifying began in North America, South America, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States began in April. The Asia and Oceania regions began play Wednesday. ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America final results, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points:

1. $18,000, 1,600 points - Gen.G Esports 2. $13,000, 1,500 points - FURIA Esports

3. $8,000, 1,400 points - Cloud9 4. $6,000, 1,300 points - Team Liquid

5. $5,000, 1,200 points -- Team Envy 6. $4,000, 1,100 points -- 100 Thieves

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, MIBR 9-10. $1,000, 750 points -- Triumph, Bad News Bears

11. no prize money, 600 points -- Yeah Gaming 12. no prize money, no points (disqualified) - Orgless

--Field Level Media

