Nepal PM wishes Dr Manmohan Singh a 'speedy recovery'
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday wished former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS here a day earlier, speedy recovery.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:40 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday wished former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS here a day earlier, speedy recovery. "I have learnt that former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh has been hospitalized. I wish him a speedy recovery," Oli said in a tweet.
Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Sunday following chest pain. The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader was taken to the AIIMS cardio-thoracic ward and is currently under observation.
He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. (ANI)
