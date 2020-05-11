Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal PM wishes Dr Manmohan Singh a 'speedy recovery'

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday wished former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS here a day earlier, speedy recovery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:40 IST
Nepal PM wishes Dr Manmohan Singh a 'speedy recovery'
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday wished former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS here a day earlier, speedy recovery. "I have learnt that former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh has been hospitalized. I wish him a speedy recovery," Oli said in a tweet.

Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Sunday following chest pain. The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader was taken to the AIIMS cardio-thoracic ward and is currently under observation.

He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Sania wins Fed Cup Heart Award, donates prize money to CM's Relief Fund

Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. Sania won the award for AsiaOceania zone after securing a whopping 10,000 plus votes out of the ...

Excited children, anxious parents - Swiss go back to school

Thousands of Swiss children returned to school on Monday, many excited to be reunited with their classmates after a nearly two-month break due to the new coronavirus, although some parents had misgivings. Children at Genevas La Tour School ...

Man booked for sedition for 'free Goa' online petition

A man was on Monday booked for sedition for starting an online petition demanding freedom for Goa, a police official said. Crime Branch Inspector Chetan Patil said a case under section 124A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against on...

'One size fits all' economic solutions like globalisation not viable: S Gurumurthy

The Editor of Thughlak magazine Swaminathan Gurumurthy on Monday said that the COVID-19 crisis has confirmed that economically one size fits all models like globalisation will not offer solutions for the changing real-world situations. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020