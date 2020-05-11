Left Menu
Second flight from Manila takes off for Ahmedabad with 165 passengers

The second Air India repatriation flight with 165 passengers on board took from Manila in the Philippines for Ahmedabad.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:46 IST
The second flight AI 1375 from Manila to Ahmedabad took off with 165 passengers.. Image Credit: ANI

The second Air India repatriation flight with 165 passengers on board took from Manila in the Philippines for Ahmedabad. "The 2nd flight from Manila AI 1375 to Ahmedabad took off with 165 passengers who thanked @PMOIndia, @MEAIndia, @MoCA_GoI and Gujarat Govt. Wishing passengers a happy journey. Thank you @DFAPHL and @immigrationPH for contribution to #VandeBharatMission," tweeted Embassy of India in the Philippines.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. An Air India evacuation flight carrying Indians, who were stranded in the Philippines due to coronavirus lockdown, arrived in Mumbai, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Embassy of India, Bahrain tweeted, "#VandeBharatMission Mission continues as Indian Nationals to be repatriated to Kozhikode collect Boarding passes at Bahrain International Airport for Air India Flight IX 474." (ANI)

