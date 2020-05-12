Nepal's COVID-19 tally spikes to 191 after 57 new cases confirmed today
Nepal on Tuesday recorded 57 new coronavirus cases, the highest rise in a single day so far, which took the country's Covid-19 tally to 191.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:45 IST
Nepal on Tuesday recorded 57 new coronavirus cases, the highest rise in a single day so far, which took the country's Covid-19 tally to 191. "Tests conducted on the samples of eight persons from Kapilvastu, nine from Rupandehi, 39 from Parsa and one from Bara at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu came out positive for Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement cited by the Kathmandu Post.
"The health condition of all the individuals is normal and they are under the supervision of medical personnel," it added. With the latest update, Parsa now has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country at 64.
Earlier, the ministry had confirmed 24 new cases on Monday. Province 2 now has the highest Covid-19 cases (72) in the country.
So far, 35 cases have been reported in Province 1, seven in Bagmati, two in Gandaki, 70 in Province 5 and five in Sudurpaschim. Karnali is the only province which has not reported any case yet. 30 people have recovered and three have been readmitted after they tested positive for the virus in retests. (ANI)
