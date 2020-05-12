Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City to be closed till June: Mayor

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:10 IST
New York City to be closed till June: Mayor

New York City, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, is likely to stay closed until June, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said, even as three regions of New York State are set to reopen on May 15. New York has been recording a decline in daily hospitalisations, ICU admissions and fatalities but the mayor said such progress must continue further before officials consider reopening the city.

"On the reopening, we're clearly not ready yet. So I think it's fair to say that June is when we are potentially going to be able to make some real changes, if we can continue our progress," Mayor Blasio said at his daily press briefing on Monday. He said that by the end of May or the beginning of June is when one will be "able to start filling in the blanks." Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that three regions -- Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions -- have met the seven metrics required to begin phase 1 of the state's regional phased reopening plan when 'New York State on pause orders expire' on May 15.

Cuomo said if the trend continues, starting on May 15 these three regions can begin opening businesses for phase one, which includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup, and agriculture, forestry and fishing. The North Country and Central NY regions have met six of the seven metrics and could be ready at the end of the week, he said.

Certain low-risk business and recreational activities will be ready to reopen statewide on May 15, including landscaping and gardening; outdoor, low-risk recreational activities such as tennis; and drive-in movie theatres. "We are starting a new chapter in the fight against this virus -- we've worked together as a state to flatten the curve and the decline has finally reached a point where it is just about where we started this journey, so now we can turn to reopening," Cuomo said at the daily press briefing.

"As we approach May 15, we have put regional control rooms in place, which are made up of the top government officials and academic and healthcare professionals in that region, to watch the situation in each region develop and increase or decrease the activity and speed of reopening based on the metrics and guidelines. "These control rooms are critical because we just made it over the mountain and nobody wants to go back to the other side now," the governor said.

Members of the regional control rooms will monitor regional metrics during the reopening process. These regional control rooms will monitor the hospitalisation rate, death rate, number of new hospitalisations, hospital bed capacity, ICU bed capacity, testing and contact tracing within its region during reopening and alert the state if the region's metrics no longer meet the reopening guidelines and adjust the reopening plan for that region accordingly.

New York state has 3,37,055 confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 26,000 people dying from the disease. New York City alone has 1,83,662 cases and 14,928 deaths..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Weinstein never wanted me in any of Quentin Tarantino's movies: Michael Madsen

Actor Michael Madsen has opened up about his experience of working with Harvey Weinstein, revealing that the disgraced movie producer never wanted him to be a part of filmmaker Quentin Tarantinos films. Madsen is one of the frequent collabo...

3 trains to depart from New Delhi station on Tuesday as passenger services resume: Rlys

As the Indian Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday, the first train chugging out of New Delhi at 4 pm for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh will have 1,177 passengers on board. The New Delhi railway station, in the heart of the city, w...

Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers

A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived here on Tuesday morning, official sources said. The passengers included migrant labourers, students and patients who had gone to the Karnataka capital for treatmen...

COVID-19 count reaches 64 in Himachal Pradesh

With two more positive cases being reported from the Hamirpur district, the COVID-19 count reached 64 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The number of active cases in the state stood at 23, according to RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary, H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020