Jaishankar holds virtual joint commission with Denmark counterpart, reviews bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held his first virtual joint commission with his Denmark counterpart Jeppe Kofod, wherein the two leaders discussed COVID-19 and close cooperation in green and sustainable economic recovery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:31 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held his first virtual joint commission with his Denmark counterpart Jeppe Kofod. (Photo tweeted by EAM). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held his first virtual joint commission with his Denmark counterpart Jeppe Kofod, wherein the two leaders discussed COVID-19 and close cooperation in green and sustainable economic recovery. "Did my first virtual Joint Commission today. Couldn't be with a better counterpart - FM @JeppeKofod of #Denmark. Would encourage colleagues in other countries to follow suit," Jaishankar tweeted.

"A productive review of our ties. Strengthened focus on cleantech, urbanisation, renewable energy, green solutions and food processing. And an even stronger political partnership," he said in another tweet. On his part, Kofod said prospects of green strategic partnership between the two countries hold great potential.

"Highly constructive talk with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar in format of India-Denmark Joint Commission. Discussed #Covid_19, close cooperation in green and sustainable economic recovery. Prospects of green strategic partnership between our countries holds great potential," the Denmark Foreign Minister in a tweet. (ANI)

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF): Order.

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF Order....

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death; total cases 962 and fatalities 31: BMC official.

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death total cases 962 and fatalities 31 BMC official....

4 boys drown in village pond in MP's Chhatarpur

Four pre-teen boysdrowned on Tuesday afternoon in a pond in Chhatarpur districtof Madhya Pradesh, police saidThe incident took place in Rajapurva village, some 35kilometres from the district headquarters, an official saidThe four boys, arou...

51,394 people have returned to Uttarakhand till May 11

A total of 51,394 people have reached Uttarakhand from other States amid coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 11, said Transport and Urban Development Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Tuesday. Speaking at a press briefing, Bagauli said that a...
