Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man charged in Sydney with gay murder after 32 year legal battle

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:19 IST
Man charged in Sydney with gay murder after 32 year legal battle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man was charged on Tuesday with the murder of American citizen at a notorious gay meeting spot in Sydney after a nearly 32-year legal battle, with LGBT+ groups calling for more investigations into unsolved gay killings in the Australian city.

Sydney-based PhD student Scott Johnson, 27, was found dead at the base of a cliff near Manly's North Head in 1988, but his family refused to accept an inquest's findings that he had committed suicide. His brother Steve led a campaign for a full investigation and in 2017 a coroner ruled Johnson died "as a result of actual or threatened violence by unidentified persons who attacked him because they perceived him to be homosexual", police said.

Police from the state of New South Wales (NSW) said a 49-year-old man was arrested in Sydney on Tuesday and charged with murder. He was due to appear in court on Wednesday and Johnson's family had been informed. "Scott's family never wavered in the fight for justice; dedicating their time and efforts to Scott's honor, and today, I hope this arrest can bring them some kind of peace," NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said in a statement.

The arrest came after the NSW police in 2017 set up Strike Force Welsford to investigate the case, which involved offering a AU$1 million ($650,000) reward for new information that led to a conviction, a figure matched by Johnson's brother. The NSW police did not say if any reward would be paid.

LGBT+ groups welcomed the arrest and called for the investigation of more unsolved deaths and disappearances of gay men and transgender women. "The deaths and disappearances of gay men and transgender women and the epidemic of violence in Sydney and NSW during the 1970s to 1990s has left a traumatic legacy," ACON, a NSW-based LGBT+ advocacy group, said in a statement.

"There were dozens more cases from this time and many remain unsolved leaving dozens of families and loved ones without answers or resolution." A 2019 NSW government report, "Gay and Transgender hate crimes between 1970 and 2010", identified four men who were murdered, died, or disappeared between 1985 and 1990 at a different Sydney clifftop to where Johnson died.

In 1989 a fifth man survived after being beaten and almost thrown off the same cliff, an area known as a place for gay men met for sex, the report said. ($1 = 1.5326 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Shramik special train leaves for Bihar with 1,428 passengers

The first Shramik special train from Mysuru division of South Western Railway with 1,428 migrant workers hailing from Bihar left on Tuesday from Kabakka Puttur railway station in Dakshina Kannada district. The train was scheduled as per the...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus stalks the corridors of power

COVID-19 has infiltrated several seats of power. Heres how each administration dealt with it UNITED STATESSecurity measures were this week stepped up after President Donald Trumps military valet and Vice President Mike Pences press secretar...

COVID-19: Thane cases touch 798, Navi Mumbai 856

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 2,549 on Tuesday after 171 persons were detected with novel coronavirus, health officials said. The number of cases detected in Navi Mumbai was 77 while it was 22 in Kalyan-Dombivali, a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher as economy partly reopens

World equity markets were little changed and safe-haven bonds climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed stronger economic data from China and upbeat corporate earnings in Europe against concerns about a potential second wave of coronavirus in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020