COVID-19 positive Indian dies of heart attack in Singapore

A 31-year-old Indian worker, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his dormitory here, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The man died on May 10. His COVID-19 test report came on May 11 after his demise, it said.

The man died due to coronary thrombosis, the ministry said. The death came a day after another Indian died under similar circumstances. On May 9, a 53-year-old Indian man died after suffering a cardiac arrest. His COVID-19 test report came on May 10 after his death, the ministry said on Monday.

In a similar incident, a COVID-19 positive Thai national died of cerebral hemorrhage on May 10. His coronavirus test report came the next day. Meanwhile, Singapore reported 884 new coronavirus cases, including 877 foreign workers living in dormitories, on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to 24,671. Twenty patients are in critical condition, the ministry said, adding that 3,851 have recovered so far. Of the total recoveries, 1,735 were migrant workers, it said. More than 32,000 migrant workers in dormitories have been tested for the viral infection. Addressing a media conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said while the government hopes to ease more "circuit breaker" measures by June 1 if new cases of infection remain low, public should not be complacent.

"As we gradually lift the circuit breaker measures, there is a risk that the community cases may rise again. This has been the experience of many countries which have seen a second wave of infections after relaxing their social distancing measures," Gan said.