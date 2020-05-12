Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive Indian dies of heart attack in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:37 IST
COVID-19 positive Indian dies of heart attack in Singapore
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 31-year-old Indian worker, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his dormitory here, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The man died on May 10. His COVID-19 test report came on May 11 after his demise, it said.

The man died due to coronary thrombosis, the ministry said. The death came a day after another Indian died under similar circumstances. On May 9, a 53-year-old Indian man died after suffering a cardiac arrest. His COVID-19 test report came on May 10 after his death, the ministry said on Monday.

In a similar incident, a COVID-19 positive Thai national died of cerebral hemorrhage on May 10. His coronavirus test report came the next day. Meanwhile, Singapore reported 884 new coronavirus cases, including 877 foreign workers living in dormitories, on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to 24,671. Twenty patients are in critical condition, the ministry said, adding that 3,851 have recovered so far. Of the total recoveries, 1,735 were migrant workers, it said. More than 32,000 migrant workers in dormitories have been tested for the viral infection. Addressing a media conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said while the government hopes to ease more "circuit breaker" measures by June 1 if new cases of infection remain low, public should not be complacent.

"As we gradually lift the circuit breaker measures, there is a risk that the community cases may rise again. This has been the experience of many countries which have seen a second wave of infections after relaxing their social distancing measures," Gan said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Special package of Rs 20 lakh cr will make India a fully self-reliant country: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the big financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore, giving major relief to the industrial sector, particularly MSMEs, which will lead to ma...

Goa CM hails PM for Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to reinvigorate the economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown. The package, which am...

Bulgaria to end state of emergency, but some restrictions remain

Bulgaria will end its state of emergency on Wednesday, though some restrictions will remain in place and the government will be able to declare an emergency once again if the COVID-19 outbreak escalates, parliament has decided. Under the ne...

Soccer-Hamburg aim for quick return, Dresden battle relegation in 2. Bundesliga

Dynamo Dresden, who once reached the European Cup quarter-finals, will be battling relegation when the second Bundesliga resumes on Saturday after the coronavirus stoppage while Hamburg SV are looking for a quick return to the top flight. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020