Nepal registers highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections, cases reach 217

The total number of people infected by the novel coronavirus has climbed to 217 in Nepal with 83 new cases, the highest number of confirmation of virus transmission in a single-day, Joint Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Samir Kumar Adhikari said on Tuesday. Twenty-six people, including three from the Kathmandu Valley, have been tested positive, the Health Ministry said.

Among the 26 newly reported cases, six women and 12 men tested positive from the Parsa district. Two men tested positive from the Mahottari district, two from the Dhanusha district and one from the Sarlahi district. The districts Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi and Parsa are situated in the Nepal-India border area.

Of the remaining, two are from Bhaktapur in the outskirts of Kathmandu, and one from Tarakeshwor Municipality of Kathmandu. As most of the COVID19 cases were reported from the Indo-Nepal border area, the government has decided to further tighten security in the southern border with the deployment of more security personnel and inter-district travel has also been restricted to stop internal transmission of the disease, officials said.

In March, the Nepal government closed its borders with India and China in a bid to prevent a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Himalayan nation. Although the cross-border human movement was halted, supply of goods from the countries was as usual, Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada said in March.

Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it, while with China it has four such entry points..