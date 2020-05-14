Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 14-05-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 05:42 IST
Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test

Cats can spread the new coronavirus to other cats without any of them ever having symptoms, a lab experiment suggests. Scientists who led the work, reported on Wednesday, say it shows the need for more research into whether the virus can spread from people to cats to people again.

Health experts have downplayed that possibility. The American Veterinary Medical Association said in a new statement that just because an animal can be deliberately infected in a lab “does not mean that it will easily be infected with that same virus under natural conditions.” Anyone concerned about that risk should use “common sense hygiene,” said virus expert Peter Halfmann. Don't kiss your pets and keep surfaces clean to cut the chances of picking up any virus an animal might shed, he said.

He and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine led the lab experiment and published results Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Federal grants paid for the work. Researchers took coronavirus from a human patient and infected three cats with it. Each cat then was housed with another cat that was free of infection.

Within five days, coronavirus was found in all three of the newly exposed animals. None of the six cats ever showed any symptoms.

“There was no sneezing, no coughing, they never had a high body temperature or lost any weight,” Halfmann said. “If a pet owner looked at them ... they wouldn't have noticed anything.” Last month, two domestic cats in different parts of New York state tested positive for the coronavirus after mild respiratory illnesses. They were thought to have picked it up from people in their homes or neighbourhoods. Some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo also have tested positive for the virus, as have a small number of other animals around the world.

Those cases and the new lab experiment show “there is a public health need to recognize and further investigate the potential chain of human-cat-human transmission,” the authors wrote. Guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that based on the limited information available so far, the risk of pets spreading coronavirus to people “is considered to be low.” The veterinary medicine group says “there is no evidence to suggest that animals, including pets, that may be incidentally infected by humans are playing a role in the spread of COVID-19.” It stressed that person-to-person transmission was driving the global pandemic.

However, the group noted that many diseases spread between pets and people, so hygiene is always important: Wash your hands before and after touching pets, and keep your pet and its food and water bowls clean. Halfmann, whose two cats sleep near him, said the worry may be greater for animal shelters, where one infected animal could pass the virus to many others.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Canada and the US working on extending border closure

Canada and the US are working on an agreement to extend the closing their border to nonessential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian government official said Wednesday. The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by nam...

China may test all of Wuhan amid fears of virus comeback

Authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, are planning to test all 11 million residents in the next 10 days, Chinese media reported. No official announcement has been made, but district officials...

Take ‘all appropriate public health measures’ to protect detainees from coronavirus, UN urges

UN agency chiefs on Wednesday highlighted the heightened vulnerability to COVID-19 of detainees, and others in confinement, urging Governments to take all appropriate public health measures to keep them safe from the deadly disease. We emph...

U.S. sails warship near Taiwan a week ahead of presidential inauguration

The U.S. navy said on Thursday it had sailed a guided-missile destroyer through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a week before Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wens inauguration for a second term in office amid rising tensions with China. China, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020