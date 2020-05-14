Winstrike Team stay alive at Road to Rio - CIS

Winstrike Team swept two close maps from Syman Gaming in the quarterfinals on Thursday to stay alive at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Winstrike won Mirage 16-14 and then Nuke 16-13 to win the best-of-three series. They trailed 8-3 on Mirage before making a run, which included eight straight round wins in the second half. Winstrike then jumped out to an 8-1 edge on Nuke before hanging on to clinch the victory.

Both teams had gone 3-2 in pool play. Winstrike advances to face Hard Legion Esports in the semifinals on Saturday. Hard Legion were also 3-2 in pool play but won Group B via tiebreaker.

Syman Gaming will finish up in the fifth-place match against Nemiga Gaming on Saturday. Action continues Friday with the first semifinal, pitting undefeated Team Spirit (5-0) against Virtus.pro (3-2 in pool play).

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000.

Prize pool ($USD, Qualifying points, Pro Tour points): 1st: $15,000, 1,600, 350

2nd: $10,000, 1,500, 200 3rd: $6,000, 1,400, 140

4th: $5,000, 1,300, 110 5th: $4,500, 1,200, 80

6th: $3,500, 1,100, 60 7th-8th: $2,000, 950, 45 -- Gambit Youngsters and Natus Vincere

9th-10th: $1,000, 750, 25 -- forZe and ESPADA 11th-12th: No prize money, 550, no Pro Tour points -- Team Unique, pro100