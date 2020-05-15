Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's health minister resigns after one month on the job

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:53 IST
Brazil's health minister resigns after one month on the job
Representative image Image Credit: wikimedia

Brazil's health minister, who took office less than a month ago, resigned on Friday in a sign of continuing upheaval in the nation's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic and President Jair Bolsonaro's pressure for the nation to prioritise the economy over health-driven lockdowns. Nelson Teich's resignation was confirmed by the Health Ministry. The oncologist, a former health care consultant, took the job on April 17 under pressure to align the ministry's actions with the president's view that the economy must not be destroyed by restrictions to control spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro fired Teich's predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after disagreements over efforts to contain the new coronavirus. Mandetta was one of Brazil's most popular ministers. Officials say that more than 13,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, though some experts say the figure is significantly higher due to insufficient testing, and analysts say the peak of the crisis has yet to hit Latin America's largest nation.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

24 Hours of LeMans virtual race scheduled

The worlds most famous endurance race is moving online, with the 24 Hours of LeMans Virtual scheduled for June 13-14. The 88th edition of the live race, originally scheduled for those dates, has been postponed to Sept. 19-20 due to the coro...

Golf-World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. Were in the midst of something thats pretty s...

White tigers charm visitors as Sofia Zoo reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Two white tigers have made their first public appearance at the Sofia Zoo, which has reopened after being closed for two months because of the coronavirus.Blue-eyed Chiafa and his sister Narcis, who are a genetic variation of the better-kno...

Soccer-City of Dortmund prepares for Bundesliga to resume

Fans preparing to follow the action in the first top-flight professional soccer league to resume after the COVID-19 lockdown should be prepared to keep their distance or risk seeing future matches cancelled, the mayor of Dortmund said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020