Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.

Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by international justice for 25 years, the ministry said in a statement. French gendarmes arrested him at 0530 GMT on Saturday, the ministry said.

Kabuga is Rwanda's most-wanted man and the United States has put a $5 million bounty on his head. A Hutu businessman, he is accused of funding the militias that massacred some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over a span of 100 days in 1994.