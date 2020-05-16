Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministryReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 15:31 IST
Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.
Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by international justice for 25 years, the ministry said in a statement. French gendarmes arrested him at 0530 GMT on Saturday, the ministry said.
Kabuga is Rwanda's most-wanted man and the United States has put a $5 million bounty on his head. A Hutu businessman, he is accused of funding the militias that massacred some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over a span of 100 days in 1994.
