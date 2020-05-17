Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese state media slams "lawless" Hong Kong schools after history test row

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 09:32 IST
Chinese state media slams "lawless" Hong Kong schools after history test row
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese state media said Hong Kong schools have become "lawless" as controversy builds over a history question in a school exam, rekindling tensions over academic freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

Beijing and some Hong Kong officials have frequently flagged the education system as a potential breeding ground for the large-scale, often-violent pro-democracy protests which roiled the city in the second half of last year. The latest row was sparked over a question on a Diploma of Secondary Education test, which asked students to argue whether Japan had done "more good than harm to China during the period between 1900 and 1945."

A Xinhua commentary published late Friday said Hong Kong schools had failed to 'decolonize' and the territory's education system had not developed in line with the 'one country, two systems' rule. Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under an agreement with former colonial master Britain that the city would have a high degree of autonomy and enjoy some freedoms unavailable in the mainland.

"The schools seem to have become a lawless place that can unscrupulously promote heresies, attack the 'one country, two systems' and discredit the nation-state," Xinhua wrote on its website. "Some immature students have been tricked into use by the anti-China forces and have become pawns to disrupt Hong Kong."

Hong Kong Education Secretary Kevin Yeung has asked the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA) to investigate why the question was part of the history exam, sat by 5,200 students, and asked for it to be invalidated. The question "seriously hurt the feelings and dignity of the Chinese people who suffered great pain during the Japanese invasion of China," Yeung said on Friday.

Public broadcaster RTHK reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources, that two officials from the HKEAA had resigned following the controversy. In an interview with pro-Beijing publication Ta Kung Pao, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said last week the government would examine the future structure of the subject, which is part of the university entrance exams curriculum.

An attempt by the government to introduce "national education" in Hong Kong in 2012 to instill patriotism and promote appreciation of mainland China was met with large protests and scrapped.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese state media slams "lawless" Hong Kong schools after history test row

Chinese state media said Hong Kong schools have become lawless as controversy builds over a history question in a school exam, rekindling tensions over academic freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.Beijing and some Hong Kong officials have ...

Chinese survey team plans to summit deserted Everest

A Chinese government-backed team plans to summit Mount Everest this week at a time when the worlds tallest peak has been closed to commercial climbers. Bad weather forced the team charged with measuring the mountains current height to retur...

Six killed, 20 injured in road accident in China

A speeding bus turned turtle after crashing into a guardrail in southwest Chinas Sichuan province, killing six and wounding 20 people, local officials have said. The accident took place on Saturday when the vehicle overturned after crashing...

Bala Devi is an inspiration to all women footballers: Praful Patel

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel felt that all players should take inspiration from womens team forward Bala Devi who is currently on a professional contract with Rangers, the first Indian woman footballer to do so. Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020