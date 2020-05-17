Left Menu
China's ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home -police

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 13:35 IST
China's ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home -police
China's ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said. He did not comment on the cause of the death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy's website.

"As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene," the spokesman said. Israel's Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that Du died in his sleep of natural causes.

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

