Bazzi retires, assistant coach out at Spark

Jun-ki "Bazzi" Park has left the Hangzhou Spark and is retiring from Overwatch League competition. The team made the announcement Sunday on social media.

"We are sad to announce that JUNKI "Bazzi" PARK has decided to retire from Overwatch," the team wrote about the DPS. "@Bazziow was a positive and diligent player as one of the members of our inaugural year roster. Thank you for your outstanding contributions and we wish you all the best going forward." Bazzi, 21, had been with the Spark since November 2018 after stints with Bilibili Gaming and with Seven of the Korean Open Division.

Also Sunday, the Spark announced their split with assistant coach Young-Su "yeah" Jung. He joined the team in November after spending just two months in 2019 as a coach with the Florida Mayhem. "Today we part ways with Coach @yeah_ow_ . We are grateful for your dedication and hardworking in strategy and management," the team posted on Twitter. "Thank you for being a part of the team. We wish you nothing but success in the future."

The Spark have a 6-7 record following their 3-0 win on Sunday over the London Spitfire.