Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netanyahu thanks Modi for congratulatory message on forming new govt in Israel

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 09:32 IST
Netanyahu thanks Modi for congratulatory message on forming new govt in Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for congratulating him on forming the government for a record fifth time and vowed to continue to "strengthen" the "important" bilateral relationship. Israel's new government was sworn in on Sunday under Netanyahu, bringing an end to the longest political deadlock in the country's history which saw a caretaker government in charge for over 500 days and three back-to-back general elections with no clear verdict.

The vote of confidence in the new government was passed with 73 votes in favour and 46 against in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament). "Thank you my dear friend the Prime Minister of India! We will continue to strengthen the important relationship between us," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew, responding to Modi's message on Sunday.

Earlier, Modi was among the first global leaders to congratulate Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty. "Mazal Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English.

"I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said. Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government under a power-sharing agreement that would see the latter taking over the premiership on November 17, 2021.

The new government, which according to the coalition agreement, will see Gantz replace Netanyahu as the Prime Minister after 18 months. Gantz will serve as Defense Minister until he is scheduled to take over as the Prime Minister in November next year. He will till then have the title of 'Alternate Prime Minister', something that Netanyahu will take over from him after exchanging the baton.

The beleaguered Israeli prime minister, who surpassed Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion's record of the longest-serving Premier in the country's history last year in July, managed to hold on to his right-wing bloc amid three inconclusive polls to force his main rival Gantz to finally succumb to the demand of a broad national unity government. Gantz campaigned on replacing Netanyahu due to the prime minister's indictment on graft charges, but dropped his opposition to sitting in a government with him after the latest elections again ended with no clear winner, citing the coronavirus pandemic and a desire to avoid a fourth round of voting.

The move led to the breakup of the Blue and White alliance, with Gantz being elected as Knesset speaker with the backing of Netanyahu's right-wing religious bloc as they negotiated the terms of the new government. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Likud and Blue and White on Wednesday evening released the policy principles of the new government, as instructed by Israel's Supreme Court.

The document said that the government will initially form an emergency cabinet to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and formulate a plan to bring Israel out of the accompanying economic crisis while rolling out a "socioeconomic safety net" and special programmes for citizens who are struggling financially..

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks gain as rising home prices highlight gradual recovery

China shares rose on Monday, helped by an improved risk appetite as new data indicated a gradual recovery in the countrys property market, but the threat of a second wave of virus infections and fresh trade concerns limited gains. At the m...

Heart attack prevention efforts lag for people with stroke, peripheral artery disease

Patients with peripheral artery disease or stroke are less likely to receive recommended treatments to prevent heart attack, as compared to patients with coronary artery disease, according to a new study. The research presented at the Ameri...

'De De Pyaar De', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' franchise not yet ready to go on floors: Bhushan Kumar

Producer Bhushan Kumar is keen to make sequels of popular hits, including Aamir Khans Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi and Ajay Devgns De De Pyaar De, but says the scripts of the films arent ready yet. Bhushan said it would be interesting to take some...

Write to Railways for special train between Indore-Kolkata to ferry Bengal migrants back: Shivraj urges Mamata

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to urge the Ministry of Railways for a Shramik special train between Indore to Kolkata, to enable the return of migrant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020