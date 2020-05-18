Left Menu
Development News Edition

China smog rises in April for first time this year

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:43 IST
China smog rises in April for first time this year

Chinese air pollution rose in April for the first time since December, official data showed on Monday, with analysts attributing the rebound to the resumption of economic activity following the coronavirus outbreak. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said concentrations of hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 rose 3.1% in April to an average of 33 micrograms per cubic metre in 337 cities across the country, the first year-on-year increase since December when PM2.5 rose by 10%.

Concentrations of ground-level ozone, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide also rose over the month, the official data showed. The worst performing cities in April were Changchun, Harbin and Shenyang, the capitals of the three northeastern provinces, the data showed.

In contrast, in the smog-prone region of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei PM2.5 fell by a quarter to 39 micrograms in April, even though factories had reopened. PM2.5 dropped by 35.4% in that region the first four months of the year, the data showed. Liu Bingjiang, an official in charge of air pollution at the MEE, said last week that the resumption of industrial activity could cause pollution to rise by a certain amount but it wasn't the primary cause of a spike in April.

He said straw burning in the three northeastern provinces of Jilin, Heilongjiang and Liaoning had increased by eight times compared with the same period of last year, and sandstorms had also caused air quality to deteriorate in some regions. Average PM2.5 fell 12.5% in the 337 cities over the first four months, with lockdowns, factory closures and transport restrictions leading to a steep decline in emissions, mostly in February and March.

"Air pollutant levels plummeted during the national lockdown in February, bottomed out in early March and have now overshot their pre-crisis levels," the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report published on Monday. "Rebounding air pollutant levels are a demonstration of the importance of prioritising green economy and clean energy in the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis," it added.

Now that the economy has reopened there is a risk that China, by aiming for a fast economic rebound, will further damage the environment, CREA said. "Due to emphasis on GDP targets and on construction and manufacturing projects to hit those targets, China's recoveries have tended to be 'dirty', with negative economic shocks followed by surges in fossil fuel consumption, air pollution and CO2 emissions," it said.

The most obvious recent example was a 2008 stimulus package that ushered in an unprecedented wave of construction projects and record levels of coal, cement and steel consumption, CREA said.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan gives a shout-out to on-duty sanitation workers outside his residence

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers who were on duty outside his bungalow, Jalsa. Amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, the actors 38-year-old ritual of greeting his fans ...

Euro zone bond yields fall on negative rate talk in UK

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, pulled lower with British gilt yields on growing speculation that Britain may be next to push interest rates below 0.Italys bond market, where yields fell over 4 basis points as prices rose, ...

With one-way systems and floor markings, Britain increases rail services

Britains rail network on Monday added more services for the first time since the country went into coronavirus lockdown two months ago, testing new measures to ensure social distancing and prevent crowding.Network Rail said that just under ...

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy.

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020