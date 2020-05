BRIEF-Josh D'Amaro Named Chairman Of Disney Parks, Experiences And Products

Walt Disney Co: * JOSH D’AMARO NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DISNEY PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND PRODUCTS AND REBECCA CAMPBELL NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DISNEY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL

* WALT DISNEY CO - KEN POTROCK, WHO HAD SERVED AS PRESIDENT, CONSUMER PRODUCTS, BECOMES PRESIDENT, DISNEYLAND RESORT * WALT DISNEY CO - KAREEM DANIEL HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT, CONSUMER PRODUCTS, GAMES AND PUBLISHING

* WALT DISNEY CO - THOMAS MAZLOUM BECOMES PRESIDENT, DISNEY SIGNATURE EXPERIENCES * WALT DISNEY CO - D'AMARO SUCCEEDS BOB CHAPEK AS CHAIRMAN, DISNEY PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND PRODUCTS

* WALT DISNEY CO - CAMPBELL SUCCEEDS KEVIN MAYER, WHO IS LEAVING TO BECOME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF BYTEDANCE AND CEO OF TIKTOK