Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: World economy faces tough journey back from crisis

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 03:41 IST
Reports: World economy faces tough journey back from crisis

The world economy likely faces a long slog back from the coronavirus crisis. Two reports out Monday predict that global growth will struggle to bounce back from the lockdowns, travel restrictions and business closures meant to contain the pandemic.

IHS Markit said that it expects the world economy to shrink 5.5% this year, triple the damage it sustained in the 2008 financial crisis, and then struggle to regain traction. “While growth in the hardest hit economies may snap back briefly, the momentum will soon fade,'' the financial research firm warned. It expects the US economy to contract 7.3% this year and the collective economy of the 19 European countries that share the euro currency to recoil 8.6%.

Hobbling the rebound, IHS predicts, will be a wave of business bankruptcies and cautious spending by consumers trying to repair their household finances and uneasy about resuming old habits that drive economic growth — shopping, eating out, booking vacations and going to movies. “Government leaders wanted to err on the side of caution, and, as a result, we basically shut down large parts of the economy,” said Sara Johnson, executive director at IHS Markit. “I suspect we overdid it, but it's perhaps too soon to second guess.'' Likewise, Deutsche Bank Wealth Management warned Monday that a “hoped-for'' rebound in the second half of 2020 won't be strong enough to undo the damage absorbed in the first, at least among the advanced economies of the United States, Europe and Japan. “We don't expect developed economies output to be back to pre-crisis levels until 2022,'' the report said.

Economies normally bounce back rapidly — registering so-called V-shaped recoveries — from sudden shocks such as natural disasters. But Deutsche Bank notes that the virus is different: Recovering from the pandemic won't require any of the growth-stimulating rebuilding that follows earthquakes and typhoons. Many economists say any recovery is likely to be subdued until the virus has been tamed by a vaccine or effective treatments.

“I don't believe you can have a credible economic recovery or a V-shaped recovery unless you have the pandemic really largely under control,'' said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics..

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug. Im taking hydroxychloroquin...

Trump says he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

US President Donald Trump on Monday local time said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he often touted as a potential treatment for coronavirus. The President, according to The Hill report, said he consulted with the White House d...

Only 10 pc auto-rickshaw ply on roads as Delhi enters lockdown 4, claims Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh

By Joymala Bagchi On the first day of lockdown 4.0, approximately 10 percent of auto-rickshaws were seen plying on the roads in the national capital, claims Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh an organization linked ...

Brazil sees 674 new coronavirus deaths, world's 3rd highest number of infections

Brazil recorded 674 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, and announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third highest number of infections.There are now 16,792 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020