Coronavirus cases rise to 43,966 in Pakistan, deaths soar to 939

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases soared to 43,966 on Tuesday with 1,841 new cases reported in Pakistan during the last twenty-four hours. As per the tally of the cases cited by Geo News, 15,976 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 17,241 in Sindh, 6,230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,820 in Balochistan, 550 in Gilgit Baltistan, 1,034 in Islamabad and 115 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A total of 12,489 patients have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 939 with 36 new deaths reported. Officials have recorded more than 4.8 million cases and more than 317,000 deaths worldwide since the virus emerged in China in December.