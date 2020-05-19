Team Vitality reveal new LEC and LFL rosters

Team Vitality revealed new rosters Tuesday for the upcoming summer splits in League of Legends European Championship and Lique Francaise de League of Legends. The Paris-based organization said changes were needed in the wake of poor performance in the LEC Spring Split, where they finished last in the 10-team league with a 2-16 record.

The team said the new lineups were the result of a rigorous selection process that included three weeks of tryouts, interviews, and "psychological tests to establish the best possible synergy" between players. The roster for the 2020 LEC Summer Split includes three new additions: jungler Cantoursna "Nji" An, mid laner Aljosa "Milica" Kovandzic and support player Labros "labrov" Papoutsakis. They join top laner Lucas "Cabochard" Simon-Meslet, ADC Markos "Comp" Stamkoupoulos and sub support Jakub "Jactroll" Skurzynski. Hadrien "Duke" Forestier is the head coach.

The Vitality.Bee team will compete at the 2020 LFL Summer Split and features top laner Pavle "Yoppa" Kostic, jungler Duncan "Skeanz" Marquet, mid laner Lucas "Saken" Fayard, ADC Damian "Lucker" Konefal and support Pierre "Steelback" Medjaldi. The head coach is Nikola "xani" Zrinjski. "Team Vitality is fully dedicated to forging the best esports athletes in the world and it was clear following the LEC Spring Split that changes needed to be made to ensure our players can reach their full potential," said Team Vitality president and co-founder Fabien "Neo" Devide in a press release. "We have undertaken a rigorous selection process to source the best possible rosters and to secure new international talent, and we look forward to seeing how the new teams will perform together."