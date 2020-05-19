Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:12 IST
Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel

Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the border is a source of vulnerability, so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April.

Trudeau said Canada's provincial leaders clearly wanted to continue the measures. “This will keep people in both of our countries safe." Trudeau said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. and Canada are doing well in handling the pandemic. But many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world, though its per capita numbers are well below many other nations. Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada's food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to America and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure. Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S. Canada border is world's longest between two nations.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3 more coronavirus cases in Chandigarh

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the number of infected to 199, officials said. All of them are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, a...

Sebi allows select mutual funds to make additional investment in govt bonds

Markets regulator Sebi has allowed mutual funds to make additional investment in government securities and treasury bills while deciding on investment avenues for their corporate bond, banking, PSU and credit risk funds, industry sources sa...

Coronavirus: England's training session delayed due to safety protocol complications

The training sessions involving England bowlers have been delayed due to complications in delivering safety protocols. The England Cricket Board ECB was hoping that the training of players would start at the earliest in order to resume Test...

'Panic' as Hungarian parliament bans trans people from changing gender on IDs

Hungarys parliament voted Tuesday to ban transgender people from changing their gender on identity documents, in a move that LGBT advocates said was creating panic among trans people who feared an increase in discrimination and attacks.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020