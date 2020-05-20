gamvp triumph at Day 1 of Gamers Without Borders

The team of gamvp, comprising the Russian duo of Kirill "VP kiryache32" Grishin and Mark "Gambit Letw1k3" Danilov, topped the leaderboard on the first day of the Gamers Without Borders Fortnite tournament on Tuesday. Finishing with a total of 359 points, 22 points clear of the next-best team among 50 in the competition, gamvp claimed $150,000 from the charity prize pool. Their prize will go to International Medical Corps to aid relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

Finishing second were Team Singularity, featuring the Danish duo of Sebastian "Trippernn" Sommer Kjaer and Thomas "Th0masHD" Hoxbro Davidsen, who scored 337 points. Their $100,000 prize will go to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Rounding out the top five were Pinq and Paddy (Paddy "Paddy" Nolan and "pinquk") with 331 points, Grizi x RZ ("YT Rz Laizen" and Zoubiri "Grizi BadSnipeR" Naofel) with 278 points and windeen ("CaptainWind" and "srn marteen") with 277 points.

Pinq and Paddy won $50,000 for King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, while Grizi x RZ won $25,000 for International Medical Corps, and windeen won $20,000 for UNICEF. The tournament is part of Gamers Without Borders' $10 million International Elite initiative for charity, raising money for coronavirus-relief foundations. Of the 50 two-man teams, 40 are from Europe, with 10 from the Middle East and Africa.

Day 2 on Wednesday will feature the same prize pool, and then all figures will be doubled for the final day of play on Thursday, with six matches played each day. The Fortnite tournament has a total of $2 million in winnings for charity. The full Day 1 results and prize pool (team name, players, points, charity prize):

1. gamvp, VP kiryache32 and Gambit Letw1k3, 359, $150,000 2. Team Singularity, Trippernn and Th0masHD, 337, $100,000

3. Pinq and Paddy, SRN Paddy and pinquk, 331, $50,000 4. Grizi x RZ, YT Rz Laizen and Grizi BadSnipR, 278, $25,000

5. windeen, captainwind and srn marteen, 277, $20,000 6. Ovation, OVA scout and OVA Zeston, 265, $15,000

7. FeRinS&illusion, NOM FeRinS and Granit illusion, 264, $10,000 8. Grizi x TrainH, Grizi Snayzy and TrainH Robabz, 256, $10,000

9. TrainH Alphaa x BlastR, TrainH BlastR and TrainH Alpha, 212, $10,000 10. Maestro x Hen, Wave Maestrorr and BL Henyache32, 207, $5,000

11. MongraalxAqua, FaZe Mongraal and COOLER aqua, 204, $5,000 12. TeamAtlantis HL, Atlantis Harmii and ATL LeTsHe, 202, $5,000

13. Power Team 2, POWER AB and POWER 7MOOD, 201, $5,000 14. Wave Esports, Kullie and Wave Moehre, 198, $5,000

15. Tohaj & Kris, Nade Guy Kris and G2 Tohaj, 196, $5,000 16. Gambit MS, Safiyache32 and Gambit Mawakha, 187, $5,000

17. Domentoose, Domentos and Gambit Toose, 183, $5,000 18. HellRaisers, Fortnite7tor and qvado, 170, $5,000

19. CPH Flames, Flames Deqzyy and VHV Shadow, 169, $5,000 20. x-kom AGO, xkom AGO DaaV and xkom AGO Czajnik, 169, $5,000

21. TrainH Matsoe x Umplify, TrainH Umplify and TrainH Matsoe, 147, $2,500 22. TheUltiamtes, TU Nm7 and TU Al4n, 143, $2,500

23. VPGamb, VP Jamside and Gambit Fwexy, 136, $2,500 24. DannySMZ, hardfind and SRN AstroSMZ, 133, $2,500

25. OTW, OTW Adapter 1st and OTW KaKaRoT, 123, $2,500 26. Italy, SMS Piz and Heatzy 35, 118, $2,500

27. GO, Attakbiceps and GO Xoxo, 112, $2,500 28. Persik, VP Siberiajkee and Mobile Player, 107, $2,500

29. NOM Gaming, NOM danDAN and NOM SoMiN, 106, $2,500 30. OTW 2, OTW QuickDead and OTW 3BoooD, 100, $2,500

31. waveup, Wave JannisZ and Vitality stompyy, 96, $1,500 32. GRIZI X LDLC OL, LDLC SPK and Grizi Maxa, 89, $1,500

33. TheUltiamtes, TU Dexefite and TU I4xPRO, 81, $1,500 34. Vitality NO, Oslo and Nikof, 81, $1,500

35. Fnatmix, IIIllIIlllIllIII and Fnatic smeefu, 74, $1,500 36. Sudor esports, Sudor Lowlight and Sudor Unbreakable, 68, $1,500

37. BEST PLAYERS, crr and Mytr0, 61, $1,500 38. CPH Flames, Tiltern and Flames Rasmusnie, 51, $1,500

39. Sudor, Sudor SKULLY and Sudor TOMY, 49, $1,500 40. Power Team 1, POWER Nasir and POWER GnTL, 48, $1,500

41. M11Z x WYZIP, GO M11Z and WYZIP, 48, $1,000 42. Vitality X LDLC OL, LDLC Kekebiceps and Vitality hawkers, 40, $1,000

43. ASMR, ASMR Spy and ASMR Tobi, 32, $1,000 44. Sudoresports, Sudor Mjeedrr and Sudor Ripper, 31, $1,000

45. nyhrox x mexe, EG mexe and M10 Nyhrox, 31, $1,000 46. TuwaiqClub, TWQ Metab and TWQ Mansour, 28, $1,000

47. Yalla Esports, Yalla Klipper and Oneshot, 17, $1,000 48. Professional Hiders, Lukas.LH and TeoTeoTeo, 0, $1,000

49. Kirito , XX731, ASMR xx731 and ASMR KiritoKun, 0, $1,000 50. TeamAtlantis KK, Atlantis Kejser and Atlantis Kaxie, 0, $1,000

--Field Level Media