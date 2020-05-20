Left Menu
5.1 magnitude quake hits Nicaraguan coast - USGS

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:37 IST
5.1 magnitude quake hits Nicaraguan coast - USGS

An earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off Nicaragua on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway near the capital Managua, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the 5.1 magnitude quake hit 49 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Masachapa, Nicaragua.

