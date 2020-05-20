Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khalilzad reaches Kabul to press Afghan govt, Taliban to begin peace talks

United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday reached Afghanistan, days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the new Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, signed a power-sharing deal.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:06 IST
Khalilzad reaches Kabul to press Afghan govt, Taliban to begin peace talks
United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Image Credit: ANI

United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday reached Afghanistan, days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the new Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, signed a power-sharing deal. According to the US State Department, Khalilzad will press the Taliban and the Afghan government to begin peace talks, Tolo News reported.

Khalilzad will meet with Taliban officials to discuss carrying out a February 29 US-Taliban agreement that called for prisoner releases by both sides and to "press for steps necessary to commence intra-Afghan negotiations, including a significant reduction of violence," the State Department said. In Kabul, Khalilzad will meet with senior government officials "to explore steps the Afghan government needs to take to make intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon as possible," it added.

On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main political rival former Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah signed a political agreement on power-sharing. According to the deal, Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Council and members of his team will be included in the Cabinet, and Ghani will head the government as the President.

The United States and Taliban on February 29 signed an agreement according to which US troops would reduce their presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 by mud July and the Taliban will stop violence in the country. The Afghan government was not the party of the deal.

A prisoner exchange was also agreed under the US-Taliban deal. The Taliban wanted 5,000 of its prisoners to be released in one go, a demand rejected by Ghani administration. So far, 1000 Taliban prisoners have been released, and while the terrorist group has claimed that it has freed 263 government captives.

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban warned that intra-Afghan talks could not open until the prisoner swap is completed. "That which is taking place in Kabul is only a repetition of the past failed experiences," Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said on Twitter in what was the group's first reaction to the Ghani-Abdullah deal.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Excise dept busts syndicate supplying foreign liquor during lockdown

The Delhi Excise Department has busted a syndicate that was supplying foreign liquor in the national capital during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. According to a statement, around 50 liquor bottles of forei...

Ready action plan on limited resumption of film shoots:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on the limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the ...

2 BSF personnel killed in JK militant attack

Two BSF personnel were killed when militants fired upon them in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. Motorcycle-borne militants fired upon the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, 17 km from here in the o...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-US Open without fans would devalue title win: Cilic

Marin Cilic thinks winning the U.S. Open in front of empty stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium would be forever remembered as a Grand Slam triumph with a very big asterisk, the former champion told Reuters.The tennis season came to a halt in Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020