Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custody

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:57 IST
Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custody
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Leading Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga could be held initially in The Hague rather than Africa due to coronavirus travel restrictions after war crimes investigators requested his transfer into U.N. custody from France, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. Kabuga, 84, was detained in a Paris suburb on Saturday after a quarter century on the run. He was the most high-profile fugitive of the U.N. tribunal which tried suspects related to the 1994 massacre of 800,000 people in Arusha, Tanzania. It closed years ago, but a successor body still operates there and in the Netherlands.

"We already requested his transfer," prosecutor Serge Brammertz said in an interview as Kabuga appeared in a Paris court. It "is definitely an option" for a first legal phase to be conducted in The Hague, Brammertz said. Kabuga faces five counts of genocide for having allegedly been one of the chief financiers of the Rwandan genocide, suspected of bankrolling and arming the militias that slaughtered ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus. He also allegedly funded a radio station known for spreading hate speech, the Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines, the indictment said.

Travel to Africa could be difficult amid lockdowns to combat the spread of COVID-19, but Kabuga could be held at a U.N. detention facility in the Netherlands where there are also courtrooms used to hold and prosecute key suspects of the Yugoslav wars.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GSK ties up with gene editing start-up Mammoth for COVID-19 test

GlaxoSmithKlines consumer health unit has tied up with Mammoth Biosciences to develop a test that uses a technology commonly used in gene editing to detect novel coronavirus infections, the California-based startup said on Wednesday.The CRI...

Venezuela's Guaido says Iran fuel shipment ought to alarm Latin America

Irans fuel shipment to gasoline-starved Venezuela ought to alarm Latin America, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday, as five Iranian fuel tankers head towards the South American country. Both OPEC members are U.S. adv...

Bangladesh garment workers clash with police over wages

Police in Bangladeshs capital fired tear gas and swung batons to disperse more than 1,000 garment factory workers who were demanding that they be paid salaries and bonuses ahead of Islams biggest holiday, witnesses and an industry official ...

Pregnant employees exempted from attending office: MoS, Personnel Jitendra Singh

Pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending office, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. He said a circular to this effect has been issued and is expected to be followed by different ministries and departments as we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020