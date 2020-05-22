GM to restart part of its plant in Silao, Mexico on Thursday

GM to restart part of its plant in Silao, Mexico on ThursdayReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 01:04 IST
General Motors Co will restart its eight-speed transmission line at its plant in Silao in Mexico's Guanjuato state on Thursday, according to a company message sent to workers.
"Specific start today for eight-speed plant, the other plants will restart according to the operating plan and will be announced later," said the message.
