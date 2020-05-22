Left Menu
Zenith jump on top at PUBG Charity Showdown - NA

22-05-2020
Zenith jump on top at PUBG Charity Showdown - NA
Zenith Esports won one match and finished second in another to grab the lead after the first day of the PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown's North American event. Zenith has 46 points, five in front of second-place Exodus, who also won a match. Oath Gaming and Shoot To Kill, also match winners, sit in third and fourth place with 39 and 35 points, respectively. Dodge and Susquehanna Soniqs are tied for fifth with 32 points.

The $800,000 tournament using PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is split into four regional events, each with a $100,000 prize pool and an additional $100,000 from the PUBG Corporation to be donated to charities chosen by the winning teams. The Asia Pacific region (Southeast Asia and Oceania) began to play May 14 while the Asia region (Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan) and the European region kicked off on May 15.

The 16-team North American region runs through Sunday, with five matches being held daily. Teams receive points for their place and their kill total in each match. Zenith captured the third match, on Sanhok, getting 10 place points and 11 kill points. They also finished as runner-up in the first match, on Erangel Remaster, getting six place points and nine kill points.

Zenith came in ninth in the second match, on Erangel Remaster; ninth in the fourth match, on Miramar; and 14th in the fifth match, on Miramar. Exodus won the day's opener before Shoot To Kill earned a victory. After Zenith's triumph, Oath Gaming and Fabled were the final two winners.

PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown - North America standings, with place points, skill points, and total points 1. Zenith Esports, 22, 24, 46

2. Exodus, 19, 22, 41 3. Oath Gaming, 16, 23, 39

4. Shoot To Kill, 12, 23, 35 T5. Dodge, 9, 23, 32

T5. Susquehanna Soniqs, 13, 19, 32 7. Elus1ve, 15, 15, 30

T8. Wildcard Gaming, 5, 22, 27 T8. Radiance, 10, 17, 27

10. Comets, 6, 18, 24 T11. 303 Esports, 9, 14, 23

T11. Fabled, 10, 13, 23 13. Houston Hardshifts, 6, 15, 21

14. Illusion, 1, 18, 19 15. Team Clueless, 7, 10, 17

16. LiViD Gaming, 0, 12, 12

