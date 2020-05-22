Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:55 IST
U.S. sanctions two top Nicaraguan officials -Treasury Department website
The United States has issued fresh sanctions on Nicaragua targeting two top officials, including army chief Julio Cesar Aviles, according a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website on Friday.

The sanctions also target Ivan Adolfo Acosta, Nicaragua's finance and public credit minister, according to the U.S. Treasury notice.

