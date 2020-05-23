Left Menu
FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation

23-05-2020
FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review into possible misconduct in the investigation of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, the bureau said Friday

The review will examine whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the course of the investigation and evaluate whether any improvements need to be made

The Justice Department moved earlier this month to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. That request is pending before a judge.(AP) NSA

