FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation

FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigationPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 00:48 IST
FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review into possible misconduct in the investigation of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, the bureau said Friday
The review will examine whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the course of the investigation and evaluate whether any improvements need to be made
The Justice Department moved earlier this month to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. That request is pending before a judge.(AP) NSA
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Flynn
- Christopher Wray
- FBI
- Trump
- Justice Department
- AP
ALSO READ
U.S. Senator Burr steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades
U.S. Senator Burr steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades
FBI arrests man for killing Indian youth in US
U.S. senator steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades
U.S. Senator Burr steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades