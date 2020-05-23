Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 05:46 IST
Dignitas seal spot in Fusion Rocket League - Europe

Second-seeded Dignitas bounced back from a Thursday setback to win three matches Friday in Fusion Rocket League's European qualifying event, earning a spot in the main tournament. Sixth-seeded Team Singularity, ninth-seeded Solary and 12th-seeded Tree of a Kind also earned three victories to advance to the eight-team European main event, scheduled for June 1-7.

Veloce Esports, Team BDS, Nameless and Endpoint entered play Friday needing only one win to qualify, but all four fell short. In the decisive round, Singularity topped Veloce 3-2, Dignitas edged BDS 3-2, Tree of a Kind swept Nameless 3-0 and Solary defeated Endpoint 3-2.

Renault Vitality, Oxygen Esports, Stormtroopers, Sandrock Gaming booked main-draw positions on Thursday. The qualifying event featured 32 teams competing in best-of-five matches. The first game was a three-on-three matchup, followed by a two-on-two game and then a one-on-one battle. If a fourth game was necessary, the trailing team picked the format, and the other team chose the format if a fifth game was needed.

Dignitas opened play Friday with a 3-2 win over Flying Nunchucks, and then swept Canyons 3-0. The decisive match against BDS came down to a one-on-one matchup in the fifth game, and Dignitas' Joris "Joreuz" Robben defeated BDS' Evan "M0nkey M00n" Rogez 9-4. Singularity had the toughest road of any of the Friday qualifiers, earning three consecutive 3-2 victories, over Almans, FC Barcelona and Veloce. In each of the first two matches, Singularity overcame 2-1 deficits. The final match came down to a one-on-one battle in which Singularity's Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertson beat Veloce's Jack "FlamE" Pearton 7-3.

Tree of a Kind appeared to be knocked out in their first match Friday, falling 3-1 to Momentum Shifters. However, Momentum Shifters subsequently were disqualified for using a player who wasn't on their official roster. Given a second chance, Tree of a Kind rolled to 3-0 victories over both Celestial and Nameless. Dylan "eekso" Pickering took part in all six game wins for Tree of a Kind.

Solary began the day with a 3-0 rout of John MacDonald's Happy Meal, with Brice "ExoTiiK" Bigeard capping the sweep by routing George "Breezi" Rusiecki 29-6 in a one-on-one game. In the next round, Magnifico jumped in front of Solary 2-0, but Solary rallied to claim the last three games to advance. The fifth and decisive game was a three-on-three battle that went to overtime before Solary prevailed 2-1.

Solary again were pushed to the limit by Endpoint, sealing the 3-2 win with a 3-1 decision in two-on-two action. The main European tournament will have separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series will be best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format.

Final standings for each of the three formats will be calculated, with 17 points awarded to the first-place team, 11 points awarded to the second-place team, and seven points given to both the third- and fourth-place teams. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up getting $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held. Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third.

Fusion Rocket League European qualifying placement 1-4 (qualified for main event) -- Renault Vitality, Oxygen Esports, Stormtroopers, Sandrock Gaming

5-8 (qualified for main event) -- Team Singularity, Dignitas, Solary, Tree of a Kind 9-12 -- Veloce Esports, Team BDS, Nameless, Endpoint

13-16 -- FC Barcelona, Canyons, Celestial, Magnifico 17-24 -- Servette Geneva Esports, Almans, Triple Trouble, Flying Nunchucks, Momentum Shifters, Yer Maw, John MacDonald's Happy Meal, Sauce

25-32 -- womped, 5Head, mousesports, Totalschaden, Randoms, Team Shaky, Aeriality, Story Bud --Field Level Media

