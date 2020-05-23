China has betrayed Hong Kong so West should stop fooling itself, former HK governor

China has betrayed Hong Kong so West should stop fooling itself, former HK governorReuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 11:52 IST
China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony.
"The Hong Kong people have been betrayed by China," Patten was quoted as saying by The Times newspaper. Britain has a "moral, economic and legal" duty to stand up for Hong Kong, he said.
"What we are seeing is a new Chinese dictatorship," Patten said. "We should stop being fooled that somehow at the end of the all the kowtowing there's this great pot of gold waiting for us. It's always been an illusion."
