Oath build big lead in PUBG's NA Charity Showdown

After closing with the first-, second- and third-place finishes Saturday, Oath Gaming holds a comfortable lead at the midway point of the PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown's North American event. Oath has 102 points, safely ahead of second-place Zenith Esports (80 points) and third-place Exodus (79). 303 Esports (69) and Susquehanna Soniqs (64) round out the top five.

The $800,000 tournament using PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is split into four regional events, each with a $100,000 prize pool and an additional $100,000 from the PUBG Corporation to be donated to charities chosen by the winning teams. The Asia Pacific region (Southeast Asia and Oceania) began to play May 14 while the Asian region (Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan) and the European region kicked off on May 15.

The 16-team North American region runs through Sunday, with five matches being held daily. Teams receive points for their place and their kill total in each match. On Saturday, LiViD Gaming won the first match, on Miramar, but second-place Zenith emerged with the most total points from the match.

The second match, also on Miramar, saw the Houston Hard shifts record the win and the most points. That feat was matched by Oath in the third match, the day's last on Miramar, as Oath, emerged with 25 points thanks to 15 kills. 303 Esports prevailed in the fourth match, on Erangel, and received the round's highest point total. Oath finished second in placement but led all teams with 12 kills.

Fabled captured the day's finale, on Erangel, but Soniqs got the round's top point tally due to 13 kills. Fabled had the second-highest point haul for the match, and Oath was third. PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown - North America standings, with place points, kill points and total points

1. Oath Gaming, 38, 64, 102 2. Zenith Esports, 33, 47, 80

3. Exodus, 33, 46, 79 4. 303 Esports, 30, 39, 69

5. Susquehanna Soniqs, 22, 42, 64 6. Shoot To Kill, 15, 47, 62

7. Houston Hard shifts, 22, 34, 56 8. Comets, 18, 36, 54

9. Wildcard Gaming, 14, 33, 47 10. Fabled, 21, 25, 46

T11. LiViD Gaming, 12, 33, 45 T11. Dodge, 13, 32, 45

13. Elus1ve, 16, 24, 40 14. Team Clueless, 13, 26, 39

15. Radiance, 12, 24, 36 16. Illusion, 8, 26, 34