Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's trains to run next week, airline to avoid staff cuts

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:19 IST
Turkey's trains to run next week, airline to avoid staff cuts

Turkey said on Saturday some intercity trains will re-start next week as it gradually eases a partial coronavirus lockdown, while the chairman of Turkish Airlines said it was likely there would be no staff cuts for two years. Turkey has imposed weekend stay-at-home orders, closed restaurants and schools, mostly sealed its borders and halted some travel between large cities to curb the spread of the virus.

The government has begun rolling back some restrictions and said it aims to reopen the economy heading into June. From May 28 trains will be able to make 16 trips daily on routes including Istanbul, Ankara, Eskisehir and Konya, the transport ministry said. Passengers will be monitored for illness while travelling and those 20 years or younger and 65 or older cannot travel, it said.

In an interview with news website Haberturk, Ilker Ayci, chair of Turkish Airlines, said it aims to "protect employment" until the end of 2021. "Our job is to resist layoffs as much as we can," he was quoted as saying. The flagship airline has cancelled domestic flights to June 4 and international flights to June 10.

Nearly 4,300 people have died in Turkey from the new coronavirus. The country ranks ninth globally in confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 154,000. The containment measures are expected to tip the economy into recession.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Migrants being charged for train tickets, says Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday alleged migrants stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown were being charged for train tickets, contrary to claims made by the BJP-led governments at...

Cycling-'Everesting' world record falls twice in four days

When retired pro cyclist Phil Gaimon spent nearly eight hours climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest, he had hoped he might have more than four days to enjoy his world record. That was not the case though as his Everesting world re...

Iran warns US not to interfere with Venezuela oil shipment

Irans president on Saturday warned the United States not to interfere with a shipment of oil bound for Venezuela after the South American nation said it would provide an armed escort for the tankers. In a statement posted on his website, Ha...

Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the hygiene segment by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of CLEAN. The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday,&#160;approved the diversificatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020