Trump seen golfing at his Virginia club amid pandemic

US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking his first visit to one of his golf properties since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:12 IST
US President Donald Trump golfing (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking his first visit to one of his golf properties since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The presidential motorcade arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:27 a.m. (local time) over Memorial Day weekend, according to pool reports. CNN reported that the Secret Service members with Trump at the golf course were wearing masks, although the President and his golfing partners were not.

During Friday's White House briefing, Deborah Birx, a White House coronavirus task force official, said Americans should take this weekend to enjoy being outside, but they should do so with precautions. "So please as you go out this weekend, understand you can go out, you can be outside. You can play golf, you can play tennis with marked balls. You can go to the beaches if you stay 6 feet apart, but remember that that is your space and that's a space that you need to protect and ensure that you're socially distanced for others," Birx said.

Trump's last golf outing was on March 8 when the President visited the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The last time Trump played golf was 75 days ago, on March 8, when he visited Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., CNN reported.

Trump had previously called into a PGA golf program on NBC and told the host that he missed the sport and hasn't been able to play amid the pandemic because he's been busy. "I do miss it. I haven't played really since this problem that we have started. I haven't been able to play golf for a while, I've been very busy and I think it's just one of those things," Trump said Sunday.(ANI)

