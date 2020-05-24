US soldiers return to Fort Campbell after helping with COVID-19 response operations

Eighteen soldiers assigned to the US Army's 101st Airborne Division have returned to Fort Campbell after spending more than a month in New Jersey helping with COVID-19 response operations. Fort Campbell officials say the soldiers deployed April 14 to help provide logistical support for the response to the new coronavirus outbreak throughout the Northeast.

The troops helped receive, process and move supplies, equipment, and personnel in critical areas affected by the virus outbreak. The soldiers will undergo a precautionary quarantine under medical supervision. An official welcome-home event is being planned, officials said.

The Fort Campbell Army post is located along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.