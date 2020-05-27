Left Menu
Moscow to ease some lockdown measures on June 1

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:15 IST
Moscow to ease some lockdown measures on June 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Moscow's mayor announced easing lockdown restrictions in the city on June 1, сiting the slowing of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia's capital. Speaking at a teleconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says people can take walks at designated times after remaining under a stay-at-home order since March 31. He also announced plans to reopen non-food stores and services such as laundries, dry cleaners, and repair shops. Moscow, with a total of 171,443 confirmed coronavirus cases, accounts for a little less than half of Russia's caseload of 370,000. It's about 55 per cent of the country's virus death toll. Sobyanin says the number of new infections in the city and hospitalizations, has been going down in the past two weeks. On Wednesday, Moscow health officials announced 2,140 new cases, which is more than two times lower than two weeks ago. Russia's coronavirus statistics have raised multiple questions among experts, who suggest the numbers may be higher. Russian authorities dispute that, hailing the effectiveness of the country's lockdown measures.

