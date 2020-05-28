Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan to close Indonesia, Spain auto plants after losses

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:50 IST
Nissan to close Indonesia, Spain auto plants after losses
Representative Image

Japanese automaker Nissan plans to close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia after sinking into the red for the first time in 11 years as the pandemic squashed global demand and disrupted production. Yokohama-based Nissan's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said Thursday that its European production will be centered at its British plant in Sunderland.

Manufacturing now based in Indonesia will move to Thailand, as the Japanese automaker cuts global production by 20 percent. Nissan Motor Co. reported a USD 6.2 billion loss for the fiscal year that ended in March, its first annual loss since 2009, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The company reported a 319.1 billion yen profit in the fiscal year that ended in March. It said its global vehicle production dropped 62 percent in April from a year earlier to 150,388 vehicles. Global vehicle sales slipped nearly 42 percent last month.

Nissan's sales for the fiscal year that ended in March sank nearly 15 percent, to 9.9 trillion yen (USD 91.6 billion). "The future remains unclear and it is extremely hard to predict," said Uchida, who did give a financial projection for the current fiscal year.

But Uchida said Nissan has secured needed financing and is cutting costs and reshaping its operations to restore profitability. The automaker, creator of the Leaf electric car, X-Trail sport utility vehicle, and Infiniti luxury models, intends to build on its core strengths, Uchida said.

It is reducing the number of its models and focusing on certain geographic areas, such as Japan, China, and the US, to enhance its efficiency and profitability, rather than chasing sales size. "We will admit our errors of the past and steer into the future in the correct way, without hesitation," Uchida said.

Earlier Thursday, Spain's government urged Nissan to reconsider its plan to close manufacturing in the northeastern Catalonia region, saying it would result in the direct loss of some 3,000 jobs. Workers' unions have warned 20,000 more jobs in Nissan's supply chain in Spain are also at risk if Nissan closes its factory in Barcelona and two smaller ones in nearby towns.

On Wednesday, Nissan's alliance partners Renault of France and Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. announced plans to share purchasing, development, and technology to slash costs and improve their competitiveness. Nissan has spent much of the past year seeking to recover from the November 2018 arrest of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, over financial misconduct allegations, including under-reporting future compensation and misusing Nissan money.

The company's management appeared to be in disarray after the sudden departure of Ghosn, who was sent by Renault to help Nissan recover from near-bankruptcy in 1999. Ghosn's successor, Hiroto Saikawa, also ended up resigning amid allegations about dubious income.

Ghosn says he is innocent. He fled to Lebanon late last year, skipping bail while awaiting trial. Ghosn said he escaped because he believed he would not get a fair trial in Japan.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala coronavirus tally touches 1,088 with 84 fresh cases, Telangana man dies of COVID-19

In the biggest single-day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached here from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus. The decease...

Citigroup looks to return some staff to NY headquarters over the summer - Bloomberg News

Citigroup Inc looks to return a small number of staff to its New York headquarters in July or possibly August, with workers reentering its London offices possibly even earlier, Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat told Bloomberg News in a...

Blackburn captain and two Fulham players test positive for virus

Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship clubs announced on Thursday. The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between ...

White House won't issue economic projections this summer

The White House will not release its official midyear economic update this summer, declining to put its stamp on data documenting the plunge into recession during the coronavirus pandemic and avoiding going on record with a prediction about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020