Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preliminary probe report on PIA plane crash to be presented before parliament on June 22: Minister

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:43 IST
Preliminary probe report on PIA plane crash to be presented before parliament on June 22: Minister

The preliminary investigation report on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash last week will be presented before parliament on June 22, the country's aviation minister said after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed anger over the delay in the probe. The domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi last Friday, killing 97 people on board. Two passengers miraculously survived the crash.

The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it crashed into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir on Friday, minutes before its landing. Eleven people on the ground were also injured. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told the media in Islamabad that Prime Minister Khan during a meeting expressed anger over the delay in such probes and ordered to expedite it and share the findings with the people.

“We have decided that the preliminary report will be presented before parliament on June 22,” the minister said. He also stressed that the probe will be “free and fair” and nothing will be kept secret and anyone found guilty will be held accountable.

His comments came as a team of foreign experts on Thursday recovered the missing cockpit voice recorder from the debris of the crashed plane. The minister said that 12 air crashes occurred in Pakistan since independence, involving PIA planes in 10 of them while two planes belonged to private AirBlue and Bhoja Airline respectively.

He said that their inquiry reports were not made public and it was decided by the government to release all those reports by presenting them in the parliament. The minister said that the flight data recorder of the crashed plane and the cockpit voice recorder have been recovered and handed over to French authorities to decode them. He said a French team on behalf of Airbus was also in Pakistan since May 26 for collecting evidence for its own independent probe.

The minister said that 51 bodies have been recognised and handed over to relatives while the process of identifying others through DNA was going on. He said it was a “million-dollar question” why the pilot touched down and hit the runway thrice before lifting up the plane.

It was reported earlier that the plane had some problem with landing gear but the minister refused to speculate about the technical issues until the probe is completed..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

France moves to Phase 2 of easing coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Thursday said France was moving to phase two of relaxing its lockdown and the greater Paris region was no longer deemed to be a red coronavirus hot-spot zone.Philippe told Frances 67 million people that da...

Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site

Alongside construction crews racing to build the Mexican capitals new airport, skulls and curving tusks of massive mammoths peek through the dirt as archaeologists dig up more and more bones belonging to the ice ages most famous mammal.The ...

Kerala coronavirus tally touches 1,088 with 84 fresh cases, Telangana man dies of COVID-19

In the biggest single-day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached here from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus. The decease...

Citigroup looks to return some staff to NY headquarters over the summer - Bloomberg News

Citigroup Inc looks to return a small number of staff to its New York headquarters in July or possibly August, with workers reentering its London offices possibly even earlier, Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat told Bloomberg News in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020