South Africa has backlog of nearly 100,000 tests

South Africa says it has a backlog of nearly 100,000 unprocessed tests for the new coronavirus. A health ministry statement overnight puts the backlog as of Monday at 96,480. The ministry says "this challenge is caused by the limited availability of test kits globally." It says the priority is being given to processing tests from patients admitted to hospitals and health workers. South Africa has conducted more tests for the virus than any other country in Africa - more than 655,000 - and has more confirmed cases than any other country on the continent with 27,403. The ministry says one of the latest people to die in South Africa was an employee with the National Health Laboratory Services. "We understand this tragedy will certainly test you," the ministry said in a message to her colleagues, adding that the government is committed to providing proper protective gear that also faces shortages.