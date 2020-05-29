Left Menu
US intervention not needed in India-China border issue: Reports

The ongoing border dispute between India and China can be solved "bilaterally" and there is no need for third-party intervention, Chinese Media reported.

29-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing border dispute between India and China can be solved "bilaterally" and there is no need for third-party intervention, Chinese Media reported. The latest dispute can be solved bilaterally by China and India. The two countries should keep alert on the US, which exploits every chance to create waves that jeopardize regional peace and order, The Global Times, China's daily tabloid newspaper, on Friday reported.

The report termed the United States an opportunistic stating that the country never missed a chance to "drive a wedge" between China and India adding that "Washington believes the combined strength of Beijing and New Delhi could impair its interests in Asia and beyond. "The previous US government headed by former President Barack Obama had repeatedly stated that it saw New Delhi as a part of the "rebalancing strategy" aimed at Beijing. The self-centered "America First" policy endorsed by Trump can hardly reconcile with Modi's ambitious "Make in India" campaign, and a trade deal was elusive even during Trump's high-profile visit to India in February 2020 when the two were locked in trade frictions," the article read.

The writer also mentioned about the Kashmir issue where India rejected the US President's offer to mediate in order to emphasize that America's intervention in the matter would make "troubles" rather than solving the current border dispute. "Last year, India turned down Trump's offer to "help" and "mediate" between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, an issue India stressed can only be discussed bilaterally. India perhaps has been aware of the US' bad history of mediation in which the US made troubles rather than solved problems, and which turned bilateral disputes into multilateral ones," the article read.

In the concluding remark of the article, it was also mentioned that the Indian experts are also of the view that representatives' talks on the boundary question between India and China constitute an important channel of communication, and should continue in order to mitigate border standoffs and other hot issues.

